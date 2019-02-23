



Major roads and streets in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, on Saturday witnessed a heavy presence of joint security operatives deployed to conduct stop and search on vehicles.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) monitoring the election in the area reports that security operations commenced 24 hours before the Election Day.

NAN gathered the deployment of the security men at strategic locations in the state was meant to carry out stop and search to ensure hitch-free elections.

They include officers from the Nigerian Army, the Police, Directorate of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Security vehicles were seen plying the roads keeping surveillance and maintaining order.

At Water Works Open space 1, the Presiding officer, Anthony Ibe told NAN that materials were on good time adding that 1,387 voters registered at the centre.

He said that voters arrived for voting as early as 7 am while accreditation started at 8 am.

Mohammed Musa, the second in command mobile squadron, Abakaliki, said that so far, the situation at polling points had been calm.

NAN also reports that accreditation of voters at other centres started at 8 am while voting also commenced immediately.