Many Residents of Kuta community in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun State are now homeless following a downpour that destroyed their houses and other valuables.

Newsmen report that it was a sad day for the people of Kuta Community, when nature visited them in a most unpleasant fashion. It all started at 5:30 on Thursday evening.

Many thought it would rain as usual, but it turned this way. The Palace of the Traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adekunle Makama was not left spared.

The rainstorm destroyed property worth millions of naira, including vehicles. Affected families want both the state and the federal governments to come to their aid.

Quick intervention of Government will tell how long it will take to restore power supply to the community as the rain destroyed many electricity polls.

The General Manager, State Emergency management agency who spoke to newsmen on phone promised to take their requests to the state government.

As of now, many of the affected persons have left the Community.