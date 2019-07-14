<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State chapter, has called for the timely intervention of the state government to improve the service delivery in the state’s health sector.

Dr Valentine Omoifo, the NMA state chapter chairman, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin, the state capital.

Omoifo, in a statement in Benin on Saturday, said that, “We have always believed that the way to an improved and optimal health care system in the state is a holistic approach, hence, our continued clamour for a reappraisal of the healthcare system, calling for urgent government’s intervention.

“It is sad to note that medical infrastructure at the state owned health facilities have deteriorated over the years without visible steps taken to overhaul them.

“Some of our members are yet to be paid their arrears and in the area of fighting quackery, Edo NMA presented a bill to the state House of Assembly since 2010, but nothing has been done.

“Diagnostic facilities such as x-ray, ultrasound and dialysis machines are not available in public hospitals in the state,” he added.

Omoifo urged the state government to, as a matter of urgency, employ more medical doctors and other health personnel to handle the health needs of people of the state.

He described the perennial shortage of manpower in the health sector as unprecedented, adding that it required urgent attention.

According to the NMA chairman, the general hospitals in the state lacked doctors and were at the verge of collapse.