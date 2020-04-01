<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Workers in the health sector have demanded that they should be included in the task force set up by both the federal and state governments in containing the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The health workers also appealed to the government for the inclusion of their members in the implementation of the various economic stimulus measures, interventions and palliatives mentioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast, saying that the inclusion would motivate health professionals and staff.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Comrades Bio Joy Josiah, and Mrs Ekpebor Florence, National Chairman and Secretary respectively of Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU.

The union appealed to Nigerians to adhere strictly to all instructions or regulations, including the stay at home order and work from home directives to guide against further spread of the virus.

JOHESU also appealed to citizens to maintain good hygiene, by washing hands with soap frequently or use appropriate alcohol-based hand sanitizers as well as the importance of strict observance of social distancing and stay safe.

The statement read, “The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (AHPA) calls on all health workers across Nigeria to support governments, both federal and states in curtailing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“JOHESU thanks members in their courageous efforts so far. Especially those at boarder/entry points, emergency units, ICU and in various Isolation Centres for their resilience and commitment to combat the dreaded COVID-19 menace.





“JOHESU observes that despite agitations among health workers over unkept commitment and promises from federal and states government, health workers have stood tall in the forefront as first responders in stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The leadership of the union commended the commitment and patriotism shown by members and called for both federal and state governments to provide the needed tools like PPEs and other necessary gadgets, etc, for the protection of members at this very trying time of our Nation.

On the implementation of the relief materials as announced by the President, it said, “JOHESU commends President Muhammadu Buhari for an instructive broadcast on covid-19 while demanding strong inclusion of our members in the implementation of the various economic stimulus measures, interventions and palliatives mentioned in the speech to motivate health professionals and staff.

“JOHESU/AHPA charge members to actively participate in all Taskforce/Committees and urge the inclusion of members in the various COVID-19 taskforce and committees by both federal and state governments in combatting the pandemic.

”We appeal to Nigerians to adhere to all instructions/regulations, including the stay at home order and work from home directives to guide against further spread of the virus, while strongly appealing to citizens to maintain good hygiene, by washing hands with soap frequently or use appropriate alcohol-based hand sanitizers and reminds all, the importance of strict observance of social distancing and stay safe.”