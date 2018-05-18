The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole on Friday directed the Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of tertiary hospitals to commence the process of documentation of staff as they return to work.

Adewole, who said the Federal Government is open to negotiations on the demands of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), also asked them to consider the plight of innocent Nigerians in need of health care and return to work while negotiation continues.

The Minister, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola, stated that the FG had not reneged on its commitment to promote peace and harmony in the health sector but will engage in continuous dialogue on how to improve the sector.

It would be recalled that the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has given an order of Interim Injunction compelling the striking members of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to immediately resume duties at the various health institutions across Nigeria and the Federal government to put in place a reconciliatory process towards putting an end to the strike.

Reacting to the judgement, Adewole said that government had already put in place a reconciliatory process towards amicable settlement of the trade dispute between the FG and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

He said the FG’s side waited for six hours on Thursday May 17th, 2018 for JOHESU’s representatives to continue with the jointly agreed meeting which JOHESU boycotted.

“Shortly after the adjournment of the boycotted meeting, an official communication titled: ‘Collapse of negotiation between the federal government and joint health sector unions’ was issued by JOHESU informing that negotiation with Federal government has broken down.”