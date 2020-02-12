<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Environmental and Health Expert, Dr. Omogbohun Patrick, has advised Lagos residents to display a positive attitude toward the environment to prevent health and environmental hazards.

Patrick, also the Medical Director, MercyWay Medical Centre, Ejigbo, Lagos, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

He advised residents to be environmentally conscious and embrace the culture of proper waste disposal, to live a healthy life, saying that the majority of the diseases affecting human lives were caused by poor environmental sanitation.

According to him, the environment to a great extent determines the health status of its residents.

Patrick, therefore, noted that residents should develop a positive attitude to the environment to make it conducive for healthy living.

“We are the by-products of our environment. We need the environment to live and live healthily.

“Many families and communities have paid severely for their negative disposition to the environment and our state are not exempted.





“In the light of the recent outbreak of diseases in some states and countries, it is advisable that all residents be more cautious of the environment for the benefit of all,” Patrick said.

The medical director said that there was a need for more advocacy programmes for the people to embrace change and comply with laws, rules, and regulations guiding their civic duties.

Patrick, however, urged the government at all levels to engage various civil society organisations to ensure the protection of the environment by the people at the grassroots.

He also urged governments to engage more health officers to monitor indiscriminate disposal of waste and sanction defaulters with appropriate penalties.

He decried blockage of drains with pet bottles and refuse by the residents in the state.

“In spite of the dry season and regular weekly environmental sanitation, the drains are still littered with bottles and other refuse to cause blockages.

“There is a need for more of the advocacy, for the people to exhibit responsible attitude toward waste disposal and payment of waste bills,” Patrick said.