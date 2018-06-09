Over 740 primary pupils of LEA Primary School in Nyanya-Gwandara, Nasarawa State, share only two toilets.

Headmaster of the school, Mr. Akwe Omadefu, made the revelation in Nyanya-Gwandara when a team of officials of the Network of Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) visited the school as part of their activities to commemorate this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Management Day.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Omadefu said the dearth of toilets and a perimeter fence around the school had negatively affected school attendance and pupils’ enrolment, adding: “You can see the surroundings; the school is not fenced and we have been trying all we can to make the state government to come to our aid and fence the school.

“When this done, we will be able to control the movement of pupils in the school. This is very important because some of the pupils do not usually return to school after the end of the break time.

“We have only two toilets here: one for males and the other for the female pupils. We don’t have potable water; the school authorities have to buy water from water vendors,” he said.