Head of Service warns of fake Facebook, LinkedIn accounts

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has warned the general public to be aware of Fake Facebook and LinkedIn Accounts opened in her name by fraudsters.

The statement released by the media office titled “Fake Facebook and LinkedIn Accounts”, read thus: “The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation wishes to draw the attention of the public to fake Facebook and LinkedIn accounts setup using names similar to those of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, alongside her photographs, and which are being promoted with the purpose of deceiving and defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

“Unfortunately, despite frequent warnings and disclaimers and in some cases, the apprehending and parading of some of these devious elements by law enforcement agencies, unwary members of the public still fall prey to the activities of the scammers through the different impersonating social media accounts. The URLs of some of the phoney pages include:

– https://www.facebook.com/esan.102

– https://www.facebook.com/folashade.yemiesan.7

– https://www.facebook.com/folashade.yemiesan.921

– https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100062844336809

– https://www.facebook.com/frizz.ezihe

– https://www.linkedin.com/in/folashade-yemi-esan-ba44411aa

Therefore, the issuance of this caveat has become necessary in view of the rising activities of the scammers and the need to stem their antics.

For the avoidance of doubt, all official information for the public from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation are disseminated via our official website and Facebook page, which are www.ohcsf.gov.ng and @OHCSFNGR respectively.