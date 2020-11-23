Abia State civil workforce has been warned that indecent/shabby dressings would no longer be condoned in the service.

The state Head of Service, Onyii Wamah, who spoke on Saturday during the 2019 promotions, confirmation and conversion examinations, warned that wearing of dreadlocks, hair colour riots (coloured hairdo) would not be tolerated.

Consequently, he gave them up to Monday “to remove them or face disciplinary action”.





The Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Ministerial and non-ministerial departments to monitor what their staff wear to office “so as to stop further degradation and ridiculing of the public service”.

He warned them to divest themselves of dressings “that portray them as highly insensitive, undisciplined and irresponsible officers”.

He further reminded them that “as intermediary and purveyors of government policies and programmes, you owe it as a sacred duty not to defame, ridicule and bring the government low in the estimation of the public”.