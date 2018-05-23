The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Wednesday said she was committed to reforms aimed at ensuring that the nation’s civil service is efficient, productive, incorruptible and citizen-centred.

This, she said, was in line with the present administration’s change agenda and the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017 – 2020.

Oyo-Ita spoke at a sensitisation workshop on the 2017-202 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan organised for civil servants in the directorate level in Abuja.

She said the FCSSIP was prepared with a number of characteristics which have increased the likelihood of success relative to previous reform attempts.

She listed some of the unique features to include high impact prioritisation of initiatives; specificity with actionable and detailed implementation plan; clear governance to drive reforms; partnerships for resources to support implementation; and change management as well as communication plan.

Oyo-Ita said the strategy which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council has eight priority areas selected based on their potential for impact in the short term and their relevance to the ERGP implementation roles.

She identified salary review as a first step to enhance civil servants’ values.

“We need to launch a salary review of the civil service as a first step to enhance the value proposition of civil servants.

“I am for salary review. We must increase salary. I am not saying this as a union leader but because I am aware of what workers go through,” she said.