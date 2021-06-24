The head of the civil service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, says 559 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) had been enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information (IPPIS) platform as of January.

Yemi-Esan disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at the commemoration of the 2021 civil service week.

The federal government introduced the IPPIS in 2006 to weed out ghost workers from the civil service and automate salary payments for transparency and accountability in public expenditure.

In October 2019, the federal government directed workers in its MDAs to enroll on IPPIS.

According to Yemi-Esan, 390,676 staff across the 559 MDAs have now been captured on the platform.

She added that the figure excludes the army, paramilitary, police, and universities.

“As of 31st January, 2021, a total number of 559 MDAs with 390,676 employees have been captured on the IPPIS platform. This figure excludes the Army, Para-Military, Police and Universities,” Yemi-Esan said.





“Accordingly, several activities have been initiated and carried out by the Office towards driving, implementing and deployment of the Human Resource module of IPPIS.

“With full deployment of the HR Module of IPPIS, human error would be minimized through streamlined data, cost reduced based on available accurate data, financial and manpower resources efficiently and effectively utilized and planned for; while storage of data collected on employees of the Federal Public Service is secure and only accessible to authorized officers.”

Speaking further, Yemi-Esan said the civil service took advantage of COVID-19 to accelerate the digitalisation of its processes to enable it “continue to function effectively as the backbone of government within the new normal”.

She listed enterprise content management (ECM) solution, standard operating procedures (SOPs) service-wide rollout plan, ISO certification capacity building, and review of the public service rules (PSR) as other initiatives embarked on by the service to enhance its operations.