A ghastly motor accident involving a petrol tanker and a Peugeot 307 has claimed several lives along the Gusau- Zaria Road in Zamfara State on Friday.

Newsmen report that the accident happened around 7.30am. He said two vehicles had a head-on collision and immediately went into flames where all the passengers except one were burnt beyond recognition.

Firefighters are at the scene of the accident trying to put off the fire. Vehicular movement on that axis as of the time of this report is at a standstill.

Although a team of Mobile Policemen and soldiers were later deployed in the scene of the accident to control traffic, motorists still found it difficult to move due to the high congestion of vehicles.