



The Hausa/Fulani community in Cross River has called for peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups living in the state.

Alhaji Sha’aban Abdulahi, Secretary of the community in the state made the call on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

Abdulahi said that the southern and northern part of the country needed each other in many ways, hence the need for peaceful coexistence.

“The southerners need the northerners just as the northerners need the southerners and vice versa.

“So, we need to live as one indivisible brothers and sisters, because we need each other to succeed,’’ he said.





Abdulahi, who spoke on the backdrop of the recent food embargo from north to the south, said the embargo had affected both sides negatively.

“Here in Cross River there were no tomatoes; no onions, no meat in the market and other items being marketed by the northerners.

“Even suya, people could not eat, and everybody was complaining. So, it was as bad as that,’’ he said.

He tasked governors from all the states to be on top of security in their respective states to avoid future occurrence.

Abdulahi commended all those who tried in ensuring that the embargo ended, adding that it was an ill wind that blows no one any good.