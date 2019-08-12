<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Shehu Idris, emir of Zazzau, says Nigerians are suffering as a result of “palpable hardship” in the country.

While delivering his Sallah message at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna state, the monarch said intervention is needed at both the federal and state levels.

He enjoined farmers and herders to coexist peacefully and avoid rumours that fuel crisis.

“The suffering requires the attention and assistance of the governments at both federal and state levels,” he said.

“Similarly, we are urging our people to continue to promote peaceful coexistence. Fulani herdsmen and farmers should respect the interest of one another. People are also urged to avoid rumour mongering and give maximum cooperation to security agents.

“Kaduna state, local governments and the house of assembly should take measures that would bring about development in the areas of agriculture, animal husbandry and education.

“If these sectors are giving necessary attention, they are capable of bringing about peaceful coexistence and the end effect is improvement in the lives of our people. ”

He added that buying farm produce in large quantity from farmers would also assist the less privileged.

He advised residents to pay close attention to the movements of their children in order to curb drug abuse among the youth.