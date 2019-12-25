<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, says he is aware that the nation is in hard times.

In his Christmas and New Year’s message yesterday, the CAN leader, however, said the current situation is a passing phase.

He urged governments at all levels to look for ways of cushioning the effects of the economic hardships in the land.

“It is my prayer that your joy will be full and your desires met in the name of Jesus. I am aware that we are in a hard times. Rice is not available and where it is, it is not within the reach of common people because of its price. It is a passing phase and very soon, the God who ended the unprecedented economic depression in Samaria will surely give us victory over our challenges.

“I want every Nigerian to know that our present challenges will be the springboard for our full joy of Christmas. The first Christmas was also full of pains and sacrifices or challenges before the Saviour was born. God the Father had to part with His son by sending him to us for our redemption. The Saviour, our Lord Jesus Christ, had to humble himself by putting on the flesh, allowing himself to be conceived by ordinary mortal, a virgin called Mary for nine months.

“Whatever challenges you are passing through now will not prevent your joy of Christmas. Whatever Nigerians are experiencing now will lead to the joy of the future. Psalm 39: 5 says, ‘weeping may endure till night, but joy comes in the morning,” Ayokunle said.