Students of the Shehu Idris College of Health Science Technology Makarfi, Kaduna State, have expressed concern over the decision of the college governing council to reinstate a randy bursar sacked for sexual harassment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of the college sacked the bursar following series of petitions bordering on sexual harassment filed by his victims.

He however appealed the decision, and the governing council was directed by the state Ministry of Health to further investigate the matter.

In the final report, the five-man committee set up by the council said “the allegation of sexual harassment against the accused, Labaran Muntari Usman, should be disregarded.”

It suggested that the ex-bursar “may be exonerated from the allegations.”

However, some staff and students of the college told NAN on Friday that the governing council was wrong in its decision, warning that the reinstatement of the bursar may lead to a breach of the peace.

Ziyanatu Musa said: “Any move by the governing council to exonerate the ex-bursar will amount to breach of peace and an attempt to restore immorality in the college.”

Ms Musa who claimed to be one of those continuously harassed by the bursar, said even though she did not succumb, it would be unfair to victims of the bursar’s alleged sexual harassment to allow him to resume.

A staff, Sabitu Sani, alleged that the lifestyle of the ex-bursar was so open, to the extent that students use it to taunt his daughter studying at the college.

“This is what led to series of petitions against the ex-bursar and the petitions yielded positive results that led to his sack,” he said.

NAN recalls the Kaduna State Government recently reconstituted the management of the college following the failure of the previous officials to ensure morality and protect students.

When contacted, the new sole administrator of the college, Yusuf Arrigasiyyun, said he was not aware of the decision taken by the governing council and promised to get details on the matter.