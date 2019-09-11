<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the resolute stance of the Federal Government against same-sex marriage and transgender sexuality in Nigeria.

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria described the government position as a right step in the right direction.

Its President, Samson Ayokunle, in statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, challenged church leaders in Nigeria and the entire Body of Christ to be on guard against abominable practices in Nigeria.

He was unhappy that such strange immoral and sacrilegious practices are gradually gaining popularity in Nigeria and are, unfortunately, being embraced by some misguided people.

He commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe for his campaign against lesbianism, homosexuality, transgender and other social vices.

The CAN President was optimistic that right thinking people in Nigeria and the civil society groups, religious, traditional, political leaders and other relevant organisations would collaborate with the government to eradicate the evil practices in Nigeria.