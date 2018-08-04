Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, yesterday, charged Nigerian women not to hand over the lives and destinies of their children to unfaithful politicians.

Consequently, she challenged women to take their rightful place by venturing into the political affairs of Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2018 Anambra Mothers’ Summit held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Mrs. Osinbajo described politics as decisions that control and determine lives of the citizenry.

She therefore stated that gone were the days when women sat behind and allow men determine who governed them.

She said, “you should not only join politics, but give maximum support to those who are already in. When the time comes, you should choose those faithful men and women who will say it and do it.”

At the summit, which attracted dignitaries, including the Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhasan, wife of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, wives of Enugu and Delta state governors, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo reminded the women of the numerous sacrifices they make in the upbringing and training of their children, including the nine months pregnancy without contemplating abortion.

She commended Governor Willie Obiano for the 40 per cent he gave women in his cabinet stressing that it had provided opportunity for them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the state.

She also applauded his wife, as well as, women in the state for their hard work and selfless disposition, which according to her were evident in the various developmental strides in their various communities.

In her address earlier, the wife of the governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, had called on women to rise to the challenge of partaking in societal rebirth urgently needed in the country.

She said, “the best way of measuring the impact of 2018 Mothers’ Summit is through a recognisable increase in our women’s participation in vibrant and responsible leadership activities across

the states and at the national level, particularly as the tempo of 2019 political activities continues to rise.”