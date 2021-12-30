Hamza Al-Mustapha: Wealthy class behind insecurity in Nigeria, buying weapons, drugs

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha, has stated that rich people with access to weapons and hard drugs were behind the insecurity bedevilling different parts of the country.

To deal with the present situation holistically, Major Al-Mustapha stated that it required the contribution of all patriotic citizens of the country.

He said that the authorities have to step on the toes of disgruntled elements in an effort to normalise the security situation.

Major Al-Mustapha, who spoke in a viral VOA Hausa interview, explained that “it is high time every patriotic Nigerian, anyone who has Nigeria, Africa or the entire world at heart, stood up and make a personal contribution. Things are not moving as expected.”

He alleged that there were people spending their money to cause crisis and it appeared they were succeeding.

Major Al-Mustapha observed that from the way they have access to weapons and different kinds of drugs, they have started to overpower the laws of African countries, especially Nigeria.

He explained that the few Nigerians benefitting from the country’s mineral resources seemed to be unstoppable.