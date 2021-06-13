Hamza Al-Mustapha, ex-chief security officer to Sani Abacha, former head of state, says Nigeria doesn’t have any excuse for inadequate power supply.

Al-Mustapha said this during an interview with newsmen on Sunday, noting that Nigeria has abundant resources that should reflect in its power supply.

He said electricity supply is still very expensive in the country, adding that the country has what it takes to have a stable and cheap power supply.

“Up till this moment, electricity supply in Nigeria is still very very expensive compared to other countries in spite of the fact that we have all it takes to have one of the most stable and cheap power supply in the world,” Al Mustapha said.

“We have the resources in abundance, we have coal and gas, we have solar energy in abundance because we are near the equator, we don’t have any excuse for power failure in Nigeria.

“Many countries situated far from the equator are using solar for power, yet we are suffering in darkness.





“We have hydro and gas resources in abundance and yet electricity generation and transmission in Nigeria is one of the most expensive in the world.”

Al-Mustapha noted that the current challenges confronting the country are not about the 2023 presidential elections.

“It is wrong for us to narrow the current challenges confronting Nigeria to the issue of trying to stop the 2023 poll, because it is much bigger than that,” he said.

“You should sit down and look at what makes Nigeria, the potentialities of Nigeria in the eyes of the world, you should look at Nigeria’s leadership positions in Africa and the world in general.

“You should also look at the negligence from the leadership at all levels. There is also the issue of poor strategic planning in situating the country as a leader in Africa and the world.

“And then, you should look at foreign forces that have been there making sure that Nigeria is retrogressive because of its numerous potential in terms of human and material resources.”