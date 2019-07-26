<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Madinah Coordinator of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Ahmad Maigari has told the private tour operators of the need to provide accurate number of pilgrims and the dates of arrival and departure from Madinah to Makkah 48 hours before their pilgrims movement.

Alhaji Maigari said this after a meeting held with Heads of the establishment of Mutawifs for pilgrims from Non-Arab African countries known as Adhilla in Madina.

The meeting was to ascertain the level of preparations and to synchronize information about pilgrims arrival with each organization in order to prepare for the reception of Nigerian pilgrims that will be arriving Madinah in ensuing days.

The establishment also informed the Nigerian envoy on the decision to close Madinah pilgrims reception on the 5-Dhu al-Hijjah-1440, so as to concentrate on evacuating the pilgrims that are in Madina to Makkah.

Regarding the pilgrims that patronized the tour operators, a decision was made that this year the establishment will only be releasing pilgrims in groups unlike previous years that they were released not in groups.

Maigari assured them of the commission’s commitment to serving Nigerian pilgrims.

“I wish to reiterate NAHCON’s steadfast commitment to continued efforts in serving Nigerian pilgrims and also to assure you that the Ag Chairman will not relent in seeing Nigerian pilgrims enjoy world standard services”.

He called upon the Adhilla establishment to put in concerted efforts to improve service delivery to the Nigerian pilgrims.”

In his response Wael Habib who is responsible for Nigerian pilgrims voiced satisfaction working with NAHCON and called on the commission to sensitize the tour operators on their guidelines in a statement issued after the meeting held on Thursday.

“I commend the efforts of Nigeria and I wish Nigerian pilgrims Hajj Mabrur, however I want to call to your humble attention the issue of tour operators, we want you to sensitize them on our 24 hour maximum notification on pilgrims movement so as to facilitate all that they may require in good time, we are here to serve the pilgrims,” he said.