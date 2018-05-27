The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has refunded the sum of N18 million to over 500 Muslim pilgrims in Katsina State who performed last year’s Hajj, following the intervention of the state government.

The refund, according to the commission, was released by the Saudi Arabian government as part of efforts to compensate those who were “poorly accommodated” in Mecca during 2017 spiritual exercise.

A statement from the office of the Katsina State Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, who was also the 2017 Amirul hajj, said each of the beneficiaries were given N27,000 as part of the promise by the Saudi Arabian government.

The statement quoted the 2017 amirul hajj as saying: “It became imperative to refund them the money due to the good intention of the present administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of improving the well being of the people”.

“Those in the 8th and 9th flight were the beneficiaries. We collected the sum of N27,100 from the state pilgrims welfare board. Similarly the National Hajj Commission has refunded N8,000 to 2017 Katsina State pilgrims,” it said.

Yakubu said there is no point cheating or causing harm to any pilgrims in the Holy land, adding that each of the pilgrims has the right to enjoy protection, freedom and welfare from the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Mannir Dan Ali, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture, saying that it was first time such would happen in the state.