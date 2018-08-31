Nigeria’ Consul General in Saudi Arabia, Amb. Mohammad Sani, has urged Nigerian pilgrims to pray for a successful general election in the country in 2019.

Sani who visited the pilgrims in Makkah on Friday extended the felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari to the pilgrims and urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

He assured them of government commitment in protecting their interests during their stay in the Holy Land.

“I call on you to continue to pray for our country and for the country to have good leaders that will move the country forward, and also pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections,” the envoy said.

The consul general visited pilgrims from Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, and Bauchi states awaiting departure back home.

The envoy was also at Hijra Clinic where he interacted with some of the patients and expressed satisfaction with the care given to them.

At the Kaduna camp, head of the state pilgrims welfare board, Malam Hussain Ikara called on pilgrims from the state to be patient, saying arrangements for their transportation back home will commence on Sept. 2.

Most of the pilgrims are looking forward to their return journey having exhausted their basic travel allowances.