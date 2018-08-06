The Niger Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday said no fewer than 1,095 pilgrims had been transported to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

Alhaji Attahiru Dukku, the Director of Operation of the board, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Minna.

He said that the pilgrims drawn from Magama, Kontagora, Chanchaga, Borgu and Rijau Local Government Areas were transported in two separate flights.

Dukku said the board had been taking concrete measures to ensure the smooth transportation of the 3,070 pilgrims expected to perform this year’s exercise from the state.

He also warned the pilgrims against carrying prohibited items to the holy land.