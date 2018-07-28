The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has cautioned state pilgrims agencies against allowing their pilgrims to stay beyond eight days in Madinah or take responsibility for their feeding and accommodation.

The warning was issued in a circular to the agencies on Friday in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims are expected to be transported to Makkah, preparatory for the Hajj rites after staying for eight days in Madinah.

There are currently 1,946 Nigerian pilgrims in Medinah from Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kwara states.

“Any pilgrim that overstays beyond eight days, state pilgrims welfare boards will be fully responsible for their feeding and accommodation in Madinah,” the circular stated.

556 pilgrims from Kaduna State arrived in Madinah late on Tuesday night while 552 from Kwara landed in the Holy land on Friday.

Before their arrivals, 446 from Kogi and 382 pilgrims from Nasarawa State were already on the ground.

The essence of transporting pilgrims to Madinah en-route Makkah is to among others, enable them to visit historical sites and worship in the Holy Prophet’s Mosque.