Ahead of 2019 hajj exercise, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved N1.5m as tentative hajj fare for next year’s exercise.

Besides, the commission has directed all state Pilgrims Welfare Board to commence online registration of intending pilgrims for 2019 hajj operations.

The commission said an early registration would check the challenge of late registration witnessed during the just concluded exercise.

More over, the commission says intending pilgrims for 2019 hajj exercise are expected to conclude their fare by February 2019.

The new development was part of resolutions reached at the end of a post-hajj joint meeting with chief executives of state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards on review of 2018 hajj and preparations for 2019 in Abuja.