The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, has urged members of the advanced team for the 2019 Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia to shun acts capable dragging the name of Nigeria into disrepute.

He gave the advice on Friday while addressing the 41-member team at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

“We have to make our country proud, anything short of this is not acceptable. This work we are doing is the most honoured job and we should do it to the best of ability.

“We should remember that we have names which must be protected.

“Your conduct and behaviour in Saudi Arabia, before the arrival of the pilgrims, matters a lot.

“We must ensure that our pilgrims perform the Hajj with all the joy and pleasure that Hajj contains,” he said.

The NAHCON boss also called on the pilgrims and officials to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and Nigerians at large.

Muhammad, who promised the intending pilgrims that they would have the best of Hajj, prayed God to give good health to all those whose work would be of great benefit to the aims and objectives of Hajj exercise.

Als0 contributing, the Director of Administration and Human Resources of the commission, Dr Muhammed Sodangi, also stressed the need for the members of the team to be good ambassadors of the country.

Newsmen report that some management staff of the commission attended the brief occasion.

Newsmen gathered the first flight of intending pilgrims from the country is scheduled for July 10 in Katsina, Katsina state.