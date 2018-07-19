The advance team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the 2018 hajj on Wednesday departed Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja to Saudi Arabia to make arrangements ahead of arrival of Nigerian pilgrims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian pilgrims are expected to start arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Saturday.

The members comprised the National Medical and Accommodation teams and are expected to set up clinics in Madinah and Makkah to ensure proper handling of accommodation for pilgrims.

Addressing the advance team at the airport, the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, advised them to diligently discharge their assigned roles for the comfort of the Nigerian pilgrims.

Muhammad explained that the main responsibility of the team was to render service to the pilgrims first before any other Hajj rites.

The NAHCON boss, therefore, urged members of the team to fear Allah as they would account for all their action or inaction before Allah, on their handling of His guests in the Holy land.

NAN reports that no fewer than 95,000 pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to join over 2 million pilgrims from around the world to perform the 2018 Hajj.