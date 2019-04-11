<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board is organising weekend lecture for 2019 Hajj intending pilgrims. It is scheduled for Sunday, 14th April at the Old Secretariat Central Mosque GRA, Ikeja.

The Board Secretary, Mr. Rahman Ishola, disclosed this while briefing stakeholders on the programme of action for the forthcoming 2019 Hajj exercise.

He said that intending pilgrims across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State have been invited to the lecture in order to acquaint them with the dos and don’ts of Hajj as well as to give instructions for ensuring a successful pilgrimage.

While noting that the lecture commences by 12 noon on Sunday, April 4, 2019, he emphasised that the programme is compulsory for all Lagos State intending pilgrims to provide the opportunity for pilgrims to meet their coordinators and other travellers for the purpose of networking.

Ishola, however, appealed to intending pilgrims to complete their payments and submit their forms for processing as Biometric capturing will begin soon.