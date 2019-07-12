<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Hajj Commission has concluded arrangement for the airlifting of the intending pilgrims to the kingdom of Saudi Arable, saying the first batch would take off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on July 15, 2019.

In a statement signed by the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Abdulrahman, a copy which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Thursday, the commission said all intending pilgrims were expected to report at the Hajj Commission premises in Lokoja on Sunday, July 14, 2019 by 10 am for the commencement of their journey.

The statement added that pilgrims would be moved to the Government House in Lokoja to be addressed by the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, before proceeding to the Hajj camp in Abuja.

According to Abdulrahman, adequate transport arrangements had been put in place by the state government for the smooth movement of pilgrims to the Abuja Hajj camp.

“The commission also wishes to remind all pilgrims to appear in their uniform. Pilgrims are also required to note that prohibited drugs, liquid food items, metallic objects must not be carried in their luggage; security agents would be very thorough at the screening point as directed by the federal government.”

The commission also warned that no family members of the pilgrims would be allowed entrance into the busses provided for the pilgrims or at the gate of the Hajj camp Abuja.