The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced a break in the airlift of its pilgrims back home from Saudi Arabia.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said: “This is to inform our esteemed pilgrims that we have successfully airlifted 2,199 pilgrims back home in four flights.

However, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has informed us of a break of the airlift of Kaduna State pilgrims.

“In view of the above, we are appealing to pilgrims to continue to exercise patience and remain steadfast in performing Ibadah, especially at Haram.

Abdullahi, who disclosed that there were a total of 1,345 pilgrims to be airlifted back home in three flights, said such a break was also observed during the airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.