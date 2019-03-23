<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday flagged off the Hajj Enlightenment exercise for intending pilgrims across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Director General, Bureau for Religious Affairs, Kaduna State, Namadi Musa, while flagging off the exercise urged the intending pilgrims ‎to give thanks to Allah for chosen them among his guest in 2019.

He urged the intending pilgrims to be patient because hajj is a rigorous exercise that requires patience through out the period.

“From the day you pay for hajj seat you should imbibe the culture of ‎patience. You must have an extra patience to achieve hajj mabrur (acceptable hajj).

”I, therefore, on behalf of the state governor, Nasir El’- Rufai, flag off this enlightenment program. Our prayers is to achieve a successful hajj,” he said.

Mamadi also said the baord major challenge are the old timer pilgrims who always mislead the new timer pilgrims.

The Board Overseer, Hussaini Sulaiman Tsoho Ikara, while addressing the intending pilgrims charged them to be good ambassadors of the country while in Saudi Arabia.

‎He said the enlightenment exercise is compulsory as only intending pilgrims that have 75 per cent attendance will be allowed to travel.

Tsoho said the board had given priority to‎ the sensitisation and enlightenment lectures due to its importance.

In his remarks Director of Operations in the board, Sani Dalhatu, said the biometris exercise for intending Pilgrims for this year too is compulsory just as e urged them to be prepared for it.