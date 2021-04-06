



The Kaduna State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board has begun COVID-19 vaccination for 2021 intending pilgrims from the state.

The Acting Overseer of the board, Hanatu Zailani, inaugurated the vaccination in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Ms Zailani told newsmen that the vaccination was based on a directive received from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Hajj Commission.

She said that every intending pilgrim going on hajj this year must be vaccinated before leaving for Saudi Arabia.





She urged every intending pilgrim to comply with the directive.

Ms Zailani noted that all the local governments within the state had centres that are administering the vaccine.

She, however, said that all intending pilgrims from the local governments in Southern Kaduna would be taking the vaccine at Kafanchan in Jama’a Local Government.

“If they are able to work at a fast rate in administering the vaccine on all the pilgrims, they may finish within the week,’’ she said.

No fewer than 4,000 pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s Hajj.