The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Sunday warned 2019 intending pilgrims against exhibiting fraudulent behaviour that is capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria in Saudi Arabia.

Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Bashir, gave the warning at a One-Day Workshop for intending pilgrims and officials of the board, held at the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp located at Basan Jiwa, close to the Nnamdi Azikwe Internatinal Airport, Abuja.

Bashir said the objective of the workshop is to provide a platform for intensive educational interaction between intending pilgrims and Hajj official with a view to ensure successful hajj operation.

”It is our hope that the little we will learn will help us to becoming good ambassadors of Nigeria in Saudi Arabia through acquainting ourselves with local laws and regulations.

”The workshop will also remind pilgrims and officials of their responsibilities to one another, code of behavior while in Saudi to avoid falling prey to fraudulent characters both in Nigeria and in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

”Similarly, the workshop will educate intending pilgrims on local currency denomination including exchange rates and medical issue,” bashir said.”

The director noted that Hajj over the years, has become a dynamic exercise which threw up new and sometimes unprecedented challenges bordering mainly on technical, operational and attitudinal.

”In order for us to address and prepare for such unexpected hurdles with a view to achieving a hith-free and acceptable Hajj.

”The board finds it imperative to organise the workshop so as to discuss new ideas and perennial problems, while attempting to perfect the routinise techniques,” he said.

The director restated the commitment of the FCT administration to catering for the welfare and well being of pilgrims and all citizens in the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,000 pilgrims are expected to perform the 2019 Hajj through the FCT Muslims pilgrims’ Welfare Board.