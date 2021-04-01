



The chairman of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abba Adam Koki, says intending pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj must take the COVID-19 vaccine before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

The chairman made the disclosure during a sensitisation programme on Thursday in Kano for pilgrim officers in the 44 local government areas on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the hajj.

Mr Koki said that all intending pilgrims should endeavour to take the vaccine.

“There is no sickness without a cure. It is acceptable and important to take the vaccine if you must go for Hajj,” he advised.





On his part, the executive secretary of the board, Abba Dambatta, also stressed the need for people to get vaccinated.

He disclosed that all intending pilgrims will be administered the vaccine before departure to reduce risks of infection.

Meanwhile, a staff of the Kano State Immunisation Office, Halima Mujinyawa, has warned that those who refuse to be vaccinated would not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

“If you refuse to collect the vaccine you will be deported back to your country,” she said.