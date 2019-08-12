<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of Lagos State Ad Hoc Committee on Hajj, Alhaji Ahmad Jebe-Abdullahi, has appealed to Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to pray for their leaders at home.

He also called for prayers for peace and stability in the country.

Alhaji Jebe-Abdullahi said the country was in a situation where divine intervention is urgently required.

“The rate of insecurity is worrisome. Killings, kidnappings, cultism among others in the midst of the economic instability portend great danger and they are threatening the unity of our dear nation. We can not allow these ugly incidents to fester on. It has to be brought to an end and prayers play a lot in gaining victory over the unfortunate incidents, ” he said.

Jebe-Abdullahi thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ensuring better welfare for the state pilgrims.

He praised Saudi Arabian government for improving facilities at the Ka’abah, Muna, Arafat and the Jamrat (where stoning takes place).

The improvement, he said, is making Hajj easier for pilgrims worldwide.