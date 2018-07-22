The first batch of 445 pilgrims from Kogi State on Saturday arrived in Madinah on board the inaugural flight for this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, comprising officials of Kogi State Pilgrims Commission and 204 females, were transported by Max Air Limited to Prince Muhammad Abdullaziz International Airport, Madinah via the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The contingent was headed by the Chairman of the commission, Sheikh Lukman Abdullahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the flight also conveyed some members of the National Media Team set up by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s commission, Alhaji Isa Abdulrahman, told NAN in Madinah that the government was satisfied with the arrangement made by NAHCON for the journey.

Abdulrahman said: “We are pleased because this is the first time arrangement for airlift is being perfected for Hajj.

“Kogi government was assure of perfect arrangement by NAHCON and so far they are on the right track.”

The advance team of NAHCON, comprising members of accommodation, feeding and medical committees, had arrived in Saudi Arabia to ensure structures for the pilgrimage by Nigerians were in good shape.