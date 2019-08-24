<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The first batch of 560 pilgrims from Kwara State that performed the 2019 Hajj exercise arrived home on Saturday.

Newsmen reports that the pilgrims, who are from across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, arrived at the Ilorin International Airport at about 2:15 a.m. on board Max Airline flight.

The pilgrims were met on arrival by some of their relations, friends and well-wishers.

Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Board, told newsmen in a telephone interview from Makkah, that the pilgrims departed King Abdulazeez International Airport in Jeddah at 7:20 p.m. Saudi Arabian time on Friday.

He said the second and subsequent batches were expected to be airlifted as soon as the board got confirmation of the time and dates from the National Hajj Commission.

Newsmen reports that the first batch of 560 Kwara pilgrims left the llorin International Airport on Sunday, July 14 by Max Airline.

A total of 2, 026 pilgrims from the state, including officials, travelled in four batches for the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage.