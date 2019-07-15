<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has so far transported 1,084 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj in two flights.

The board’s spokesman, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, told newsmen in Kaduna that the second flight with 545 intending pilgrims left Kaduna International Airport at 5:05am on Monday while the first flight left on Saturday.

He said that 683 males and 404 females were transported by the state official air carrier, Med View.

He noted that all the intending pilgrims were directly flown to Prince Bin Abdul’aziz International airport, Madinah.

According to him: “The airlifting of Kaduna State pilgrims was flagged off by the State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El- Rufa’i at Kaduna International Airport at the weekend which was witnessed by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe and other top government officials.”

“The Governor urged the pilgrims to focus on their spiritual obligations, pray for the state and serve as good ambassadors of Nigeria while in the Holy land.

“The Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Sulaiman Tshoho said that no fewer than 3,500 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage from the state.

“He said that the board had made all necessary arrangements to ensure the security and comfort of the pilgrims.”