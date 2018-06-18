The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter chairman, Rev. Soja Bewarang, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the bill granting financial autonomy to the state Houses of Assembly and the state judiciary.

Bewarang in an interview with newsmen in Jos over the development said, “This act is another show of commitment by Mr. President at creating an enabling environment for the country’s public institutions to carry out their constitutional responsibilities without undue external interference.”

The Plateau Christian leader said they were soliciting for the extension of such gesture to the local governments by granting their autonomy through raising and signing into law a bill for their autonomy in consonance with the yearning and aspiration of millions of democracy lovers across the country.

He added that granting autonomy to local government councils across the country would fast-track rapid development at the grassroots.