



In commemoration of the 2021 Women’s History Month, the U.S. Embassy’s public affairs chief Aruna Amirthanayagam has acknowledged the importance of women in the leadership and economic growth of every country.

Women’s History Month is celebrated during March in the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Australia, to mark the contributions of women to society.

Mr. Amirthanayagam, in his opening remark at an event with the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Stephen Okodudu, and the Rivers State chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association (USGEAA), said the non-inclusion of women in science advancements would lead to an unsustainable economy, a statement seen by newsmen read.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria recognises the importance of women’s inclusion for national security and economic growth, which is why the White House launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which supports women through various capacity building programs, mentorship seminars, and entrepreneurship programs,” he said.





The American government had launched a variety of programs, including the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, TechWomen Program, African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs.

Similarly, Mr. Okodudu noted that the university’s management was working towards promoting women’s participation within the campus community.

As part of activities put in place for the commemoration, USGEAA acknowledged women who have “demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in Rivers State.“

In his keynote address, Andrew Efemini of the Department of Philosophy maintained that the commemoration of women’s month is crucial in agitating for gender equality and building support for other women.