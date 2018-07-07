Following the dangerous new trend in drug abuse and trafficking among women and girls across Katsina State, the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Hadiza Bello Masari, yesterday, declared her ambition to collaborate with traditional rulers, individuals and groups to tame the menace.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Katsina, Hadiza Masari said she had put in place, strategies that would help check the prevailing drug abuse and peddling among women.

She lamented that women nowadays, no longer pay the right attention to their obligation to mould the character of their children and wards, saying the trend might have telling consequences in future.

“I think we have to wake up and see how to eradicate this drug menace. So, my target is to reduce the current rate of drug abuse in the society,” said Hadiza Masari.

She spoke further, “Our main concern now is that women are selling and taking illicit drugs. If we don’t have good mothers, how do we expect to have well behaved children?”

The governor’s wife also noted that she was so concerned about the dangers of drug abuse and peddling even in rural areas, that she had enlisted the support and cooperation of traditional rulers, parents, women groups and youths to curb the excesses.

Hadiza Masari, who stressed her passion for women and youth empowerment through agriculture and girl child education, warned parents refusing to send their children, especially girl child, to school on account of poverty and present unemployment in the land, that they were truncating the opportunities for the children to make use of their potentials in future.

She said her women empowerment project had not only helped to improve the access of women to fertilizer and improved seeds among others, but also ready-to-use nutritious food for children facing malnutrition.

She also restated her commitment to advocacy for the use of solar lamps and energy efficient stoves to reduce over dependence on costly fuel and fast depleting firewood, especially at the grassroots.