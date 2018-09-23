The Minister of state, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the new civil aviation bill before the national assembly would increase the funding of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Sirika, who stated this in Abuja, noted that the bill had been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and sent to the national assembly for passage.

The minister said the bill had been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and sent to the national assembly for passage.

Sirika further said that NiMet had acquired the requisite capability to deliver accurate and timely weather information to its users, added that the agency had taken the lead in the provision of meteorological services in Africa.

He also noted that NiMet had expanded its services to other sectors as agriculture to help farmers to mitigate the impact of climate change.

According to him, “Some farmers that heeded the advise of NiMet prediction at a particular year came to testify during the SRP presentation in 2018.

“We have the capability to predict the amount of rainfall for this year all over the country.

“We will continue to fund that service and support it. Aviation is the greatest user of meteorological services because of the usage per minute and per second aside the agriculture and other sectors.