A Bauchi-based Gynaecologist, Dr Isaac Shamaki, on Monday, in Abuja, attributed most infections in women to vaginal pH imbalance.

Shamaki told newsmen that menstrual blood with pH of 7.4, tampons that absorb menstrual fluids for an extended period and semen with pH of 7.1-8, were some of the factors that often cause infection in women.

He also listed others as; douching without balancing pH afterwards, douching with fragrances, chilling in hot tubs, use of feminine products that contain deodorants (scented tampons and wipes) and hormone fluctuation pills.

Shamaki noted that menstruation often affected women’s pH balance; especially the use of tampons during menstrual periods, forcing many women to seek alternatives to conventional menstrual management.

He said that many women were also choosing to switch to menstrual cups or discs.

The medical practitioner, however, warned that “menstrual discs and cups do not alter the natural environment of the vagina, because they are made of inert materials that do not absorb menses.’’

He said that a healthy vaginal pH was acidic, and ranged from a pH of 3.5 to 4.5.

According to the gynaecologist, understanding the acidic nature of the vaginal pH and infection would help women make informed decisions about their feminine hygiene.

“When an imbalance in pH occurs, bad bacteria can grow, and you can develop irritation, odour and infections such as bacterial vaginosis, the most common vaginal infection for menstruating women.

“Therefore, pH-balance is an important factor in maintaining vaginal health,” he said.

On the consequences of poor vaginal pH balance, the medical practitioner said it could cause a lot of discomforts, especially if the woman was sexually active.

He cautioned against self-diagnosis, saying that it could greatly increase a woman’s chances of contracting STIs.

Shamaki noted that women who were prone to bacterial vaginosis could be at risk of preterm births, post-hysterectomy infection, and pelvic inflammatory disease, which could lead to infertility.

“Blood has a neutral pH of 7.4; so, during your period, your vaginal pH becomes elevated by the presence of menstrual fluids.

“Our bodies are able to handle a certain level of fluctuation, but the products we use to manage our flow may be counter-intuitive to the menstruation process,’’ he said.