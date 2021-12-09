Gwandu Emirate tussle: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to November 2023

The Supreme Court has adjourned to November 23, 2023, the appeal challenging the courts-ordered reinstatement of Al-Mustapha Jokolo as Emir of Gwandu.

A five-member panel of justices, presided by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, adjourned the matter following a fresh appeal by one of the parties at the Court of Appeal by the Kebbi State Government.

The adjournment last week came after hearing a motion for substitution of the names of deceased kingmakers in the three appeals marked SC2/2013 (Attorney-General of Kebbi State and others against Alhaji Mustapha Haruna Jokolo).

Also, name substitutions in appeal numbers: SC314/2016 (Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar against Alhaji Mustapha Haruna Jokolo & anor); and SC266/2017 (Governor of Kebbi State and others against Alhaji Mustapha Haruna Jokolo).

The briefs for the appeals were filed in 2019 and consolidated.

In earlier judgments of the High Court in 2005 and the Court of Appeal in Sokoto on April 14, 2016, the courts had ordered that Jokolo’s salaries and entitlements for the 10 years he was out of office be paid to him as ordered by the High Court.

But the present Emir of Gwandu, Iliyasu Bashar, a cousin of Jokolo, however, approached the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of both courts.