Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday attacked the Ohafia office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, located at Amaekpu, in Ohafia LGA of Abia state, setting the building ablaze.

This is as the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission located in Amaekpu, Ohafia was attacked last Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the State Commander of NDLEA, Bamidele Akingbade, disclosed that the incident happened around 3 am Tuesday, stating that the office was “partially” razed.





According to him, no suspects were affected as they had earlier been moved out because the location of the office is isolated, adding that no documents were torched as they were inside a fire-prove safe.

Meanwhile, Abia State Government has vowed to arrest the perpetrators.

The state Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said, “We will get the perpetrators and we will bring them to justice.”