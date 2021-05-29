Gunmen believed to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday, razed the Atta Divisional Police Headquarters in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The hoodlums equally razed the Atta Magistrate and High Court and vandalised the community’s health Center.

Newsmen gathered that the incident took place between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday.

Sources in the community told our correspondent that the invaders shot sporadically for an hour before torching the facilities.

The crown Prince of the community, Remigiius Azike, said the incident took place when the villagers had gone to bed.

A former President-General of the community, John Agbaso, told newsmen that the community is pained, especially coming just a week after the wife of the President-General of the community, Chijioke Duruonyeokwu, was killed and his house burnt by unknown people.

He called on the government to come to their rescue, adding that insecurity was on the increase in the area.





He said: “I was the one who built the police station and the magistrate Court and mobilised youths under the auspices of ‘Transformations Ambassadors of Atta Nwambieri’ to build the High Court.

“I did this so that our people will have access to government facilities.

“This is just one week they razed the house of our President-General and killed his wife.

“The government should come to our rescue.”

Police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, when contacted, said that he had not been briefed of the incident.

IPOB had given a sit-at-home order on Saturday which has kept residents of Imo State indoors.

There have been continuous attacks on public infrastructure in the Southeast and South-South parts of Nigeria in the past few months.

No person or organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, however, the outlawed IPOB is the main suspect.