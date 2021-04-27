Gunmen have killed two soldiers at a military checkpoint in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Newsmen gathered that the incident took place around 9pm on Monday.

“The gunmen also carted away the riffles of the two dead soldiers,” the source said.

Another source said when the gunmen arrived at the checkpoint, the military men stopped them for a search but they opened fire immediately.

“It’s a very sad situation here. The gunmen came to the checkpoint at Timber Shade (boundary Ehugbo and Amasiri) in a white bus.”





“As usual, it appeared the military were checking them and all of a sudden, they opened fire on the officers. Two of the military men, a man and woman, died. Others ran away.

“The area is as quiet as the graveyard. These bordering villages used to be very busy and people here are farmers and traders,” the source added.

The military is yet to issue a statement on the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.