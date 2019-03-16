



Two policemen on guard at Odeme hotel, located at Alamesiagha road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, were feared killed by unknown gunmen, who stormed the hotel last night.

The hotel is owned by Senator Emmanuel Paulker, representing Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly.

Reports say the men, who came in commando style, shot sporadically before carting away two service rifle of the policemen.

A witness said that the shooting lasted for about 30 minutes.

The Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat said he was working on a statement about the incident.