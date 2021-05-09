Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have reportedly killed two policemen and razed a police station at Mkpatak, Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The hoodlums also reportedly killed twelve cows in a coordinated attack that took place around 5pm on Sunday.

The gunmen were also said to have attacked a police station in Abak LGA area.

It was gathered the burning of the police station at Mkpatak, the killing of the two officers and twelve cows were carried out in coordinated attacks in three different locations of the LGA.

All the attacks came barely 24 hours after five police officers and a police officer’s wife were killed in an attack on Idoro Ikpe police station in Ini LGA on Saturday.





A source told our correspondent in Uyo the officers were killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen while the cows were killed at Afaha Ikot Ebak in the same LGA.

According to the source, one of the officers was burnt inside his car while the other officer on motorcycle was shot by the hoodlums.

Akwa Ibom Police spokesman, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the attacks, however said he was yet to get official reports, adding the police are following the trend.

He said the command has demanded for an update which will be made known as soon as ready.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered deployment of tactical team to the affected areas.